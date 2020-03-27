Killing time? ‘Killing Eve’ launching Season 3 two weeks early

AMC Studios/BBC America(LOS ANGELES) — While most shows have been delayed by the COVID-19 situation, AMC and BBC America have just given you some new binging to look forward to: they’re launching Season 3 of their Emmy winning Killing Eve 2 weeks ahead of schedule.

Season 3 kicks off Sunday, April 12 at 9 p.m. Eastern on both AMC and BBC America.

The announcement also came with a new trailer for the brand new season.

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” noted Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios in a statement.

“This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw, the results are nothing short of astonishing.”

Barnett added. “We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

The trailer hints that a death threat is putting Oh’s spy Eve and Comer’s assassin Villanelle on a collision course yet again — once Villanelle learns that Eve is still alive, that is.

And since you’ve got time, if you’ve never seen the first and second seasons, now’s the perfect time to catch up.

Killing Eve season two is available now on BBCAmerica.com, AMC.com, and the BBC America and AMC apps. The first two seasons are also available on Hulu, digital download and Blu-ray/DVD.

