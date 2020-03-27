NiSource Charitable Foundation Donates $1 Million to the American Red Cross Chapters; $400,000 to the American Red Cross in Indiana

The NiSource Charitable Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by NIPSCO’s parent company NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), today announced that it has committed $400,000 to the American Red Cross in Indiana as part of its overall $1 million donation to help provide coronavirus (COVID-19) relief support across the company’s seven-state service territory.

Along with the American Red Cross in Indiana, funds will be distributed to local chapters of the American Red Cross in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia – the states in which NiSource companies operate. The dollars are intended to support the delivery of care and comfort to local communities in need as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“The health, safety and well-being of those who live and work within the communities we serve is paramount,” said NIPSCO president, Violet Sistovaris. “During this increased time of need, it requires strong collaboration, and we know the Red Cross can efficiently get these dollars to those who are providing critical care and response.”

The foundation’s trustees selected the Red Cross as recipient of this donation because the organization exemplifies NiSource’s commitment to safety and because of its commitment to help people in the most trying of times.

Because a reliable source of energy is a life-essential service, NIPSCO is closely following health and safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization,

and federal, state and local governments. NIPSCO has also taken a number of actions to help customers through the COVID-19 pandemic, including suspending shutoffs for non-payment until further notice and offering their most flexible payment plans to customers impacted by or facing hardship due to COVID-19. Customers should contact NIPSCO directly for payment plan details.

For full details of the company’s COVID-19 response, visit NiSource.com or NIPSCO.com/coronavirus.