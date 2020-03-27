Pope to mark Holy Week ceremonies in shelter of St. Peter’s

Pope Francis will celebrate Holy Week ceremonies in the confines of Vatican City, including a Good Friday Way of the Cross service on the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica instead of at Rome’s Colosseum as customary

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Pope to mark Holy Week ceremonies in shelter of St. Peter’s

Pope Francis will celebrate Holy Week ceremonies in the confines of Vatican City, including a Good Friday Way of the Cross service on the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica instead of at Rome’s Colosseum as customary