Bikes on Trains Suspended until further notice

The South Shore Line reminds passengers that the Bikes on Trains program set to begin April 1, 2020, will be temporarily suspended until further notice. Bikes will be prohibited from all weekend and weekday trains during this time.

The SSL is currently operating reduced modified weekday service, and will continue to do so as the COVID-19 situation develops. Please click here for more information on the revised weekday schedule.

Bikes on Trains updates will be announced as they become available.