Larry David, the king of social distancing, urges "idiots" to "stay home and watch TV"

John P. Johnson/courtesy of HBO(LOS ANGELES) — If you’re familiar with Larry David from Seinfeld or Curb Your Enthusiasm, you’ll know he’s been advocating social distancing even before it became potentially lifesaving defense against the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that in mind, he took to social media from an easy chair to admonish “idiots” who were violating the rules that can keep everyone safe.

“Obviously, somebody put me up to this because it’s generally not the kind of thing I do,” David said in a video posted on the Office of the California Governor’s official twitter feed.

“I basically want to address the idiots out there, and you know who you are…You’re going out, I don’t know what you’re doing, you’re socializing too close,” David griped. “You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me, I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you. But other, let’s say, other old people who might be your relatives, who the hell knows?”

David said those who aren’t social distancing are missing out on “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch, and watch TV. I don’t know how you’re passing that up. I guess you’re not that bright.”

Larry says, “Go home and watch TV, that’s my advice to you. If you’ve seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house, you know that. It’s just trouble out there. It’s not a good place to be. Stay home and don’t see anyone.”

David adds the caveat, “Unless maybe if you have a plumbing emergency. You can let the plumber in, and then, you know, wipe everything down when he leaves.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.