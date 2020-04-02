Mayor taps ex-Dallas chief to head Chicago police force

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she selected former Dallas police Chief David Brown to be the next police superintendent of the nation’s third-largest city

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Mayor taps ex-Dallas chief to head Chicago police force

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she selected former Dallas police Chief David Brown to be the next police superintendent of the nation’s third-largest city