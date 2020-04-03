Adam Sandler reveals his "Quarantine Song" on ‘The Tonight Show’

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) On Thursday night’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Adam Sandler videoed in to Jimmy’s remote show to catch up, and debut his “Quarantine Song.”

Wearing sunglasses to hide the fact he was reading the lyrics, Sandler brought some levity to the COVID-19 situation, while praising those who are fighting the disease while the rest of us are at home.

“Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we get them the supplies that they need/And I hope they save us soon because I’m really, really sick of my family” Sandler sang.

Another verse praised doctors and nurses all over the world.

“We’ve got to build some more ventilators and make some more masks, we’ve got to do it now so let’s all come together,’ Sandler sang. “I’m teaching math to my kids and that can’t be good for America.”

Sandler’s song continued, “Stay home as much as you can, be sure to wash your hands, let’s make this damn thing go away/We love you doctors and nurses, you’re saving lives every day.”

He implored, “Find a cure for this s**t ’cause I really, really miss hugging my mailman.”

