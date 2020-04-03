HBO documentary sheds new light on ‘Atlanta Child Murders’
A new HBO documentary “Atlanta’s Missing and Murder: The Lost Children” will take a deep dive into a case involving a string of murders that terrorized the city’s black community 40 years ago
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
HBO documentary sheds new light on ‘Atlanta Child Murders’
A new HBO documentary “Atlanta’s Missing and Murder: The Lost Children” will take a deep dive into a case involving a string of murders that terrorized the city’s black community 40 years ago
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.