Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ postponed until the fall due to COVID-19

Universal Pictures

(LOS ANGELES) — Jordan Peele’s remake of the 1992 horror classic Candyman has joined the long list of films whose releases are being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering theaters.

Variety reports the release was pushed back from June 12th to September 25th.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett from Misfits.

The new film has been described as a “spiritual sequel” to the original, which followed the son of a slave who became an artist. He was later mutilated and killed by a lynch mob hired by his lover’s father, prompting his spirit to seek revenge.

Other major movies that have been postponed or delayed include Disney’s Black Widow and Mulan, Fatherhood starring Kevin Hart, The Lovebirds with Issa Rae, Universal’s Fast & Furious 9 and more.

