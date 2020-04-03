New Orleans calliope tribute for jazz great Ellis Marsalis

A tourist riverboat calliope blasted hymn and gospel tunes across New Orleans’ French Quarter as a tribute to jazz pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis, who died Wednesday of COVID-19

