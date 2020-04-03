Taraji P. Henson breaks down her "funny" and "fast-paced" Netflix action comedy ‘Coffee & Kareem’

Netflix/Justina Mintz(NEW YORK) — Taraji P. Henson has teamed up with funnyman Ed Helms for Netflix’s new action-comedy Coffee & Kareem.

In the feature, Henson plays the mother of Kareem, a mischievous twelve-year-old who hires a criminal to scare his mom’s new boyfriend, Officer James Coffee, played by Helms. Henson tells ABC Audio that the film is really “based around these two characters and… their odd relationship.”

“I happen to be dating Ed Helms and my son doesn’t like it at all,” the Empire star explains.

“And so, he thinks he’s a thug, but he isn’t,” she continues, referring her character’s son played by actor Terrence Little Gardenhigh. “And he tries to wrangle a coup to get rid of the cop.”

According to Henson, Kareem’s “little caper to get rid of his mother’s police boyfriend,” goes awry causing plenty of “drama and comedy.”

“And it is impactful. It is action packed,” Henson says, adding “We do a lot of explosions.”

If that wasn’t enough, Henson says the film is also “pretty funny.”

“It’s fast paced… And I can’t wait for you guys to see it,” she says.

Coffee & Kareem, also starring Betty Gilpin, RonReaco Lee, Andrew Bachelor and David Alan Grier, is now available on Netflix.

