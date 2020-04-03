US long-term mortgages fall; 30-year at 3.33%

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week for the second straight week as anxiety has spiraled over devastation to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

US long-term mortgages fall; 30-year at 3.33%

U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week for the second straight week as anxiety has spiraled over devastation to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic