US long-term mortgages fall; 30-year at 3.33%
U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week for the second straight week as anxiety has spiraled over devastation to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
US long-term mortgages fall; 30-year at 3.33%
U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week for the second straight week as anxiety has spiraled over devastation to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.