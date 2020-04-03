Will Smith launches ‘Will from Home’ on Snapchat

Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Continuing his newfound dominance of social media, and hoping to inspire and entertain his followers during the COVID-19 lockdown, Will Smith has launched Will from Home on Snapchat.

The 12-episode series will feature him, his family, and friends — famous and not so — discussing what they’re doing while in isolation.

Snap head of original content Sean Mills tells The Hollywood Reporter of the partnership: “Will was feeling a lot of pent-up creative energy and was excited to do something with it in a new and different way.”

The Bad Boys and Aladdin series star and his company, Westbrook Media, felt the lockdown could inspire “new forms of creativity and new ways to tell stories,” says Mills.

Will from Home debuted on Snapshat Friday morning.

