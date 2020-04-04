HEALTH DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES 24 NEW COVID-19 DEATHS, UPDATES STATEWIDE CASE COUNT



The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced that 408 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 3,437 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. A total of 102 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days. To date, 17,835 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 16,285 on Thursday. Marion County had the most new cases, at 126. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (12), Decatur (11), Hamilton (14), Hendricks (23), Johnson (10), Lake (28), Lawrence (10), Porter (10) and Vanderburgh (10).