Knifeman in southern France kills 2 in attack on passers by

Prosecutors say a man wielding a knife has attacked residents venturing out to shop in a town under lockdown south of the French city of Lyon

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Knifeman in southern France kills 2 in attack on passers by

Prosecutors say a man wielding a knife has attacked residents venturing out to shop in a town under lockdown south of the French city of Lyon