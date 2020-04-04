Knifeman in southern France kills 2 in attack on passers by


Posted on: April 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Prosecutors say a man wielding a knife has attacked residents venturing out to shop in a town under lockdown south of the French city of Lyon



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Knifeman in southern France kills 2 in attack on passers by


Posted on: April 4th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Prosecutors say a man wielding a knife has attacked residents venturing out to shop in a town under lockdown south of the French city of Lyon



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.