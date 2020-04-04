Michigan City Police Officers recognized for their awesome work

Chief of Police Dion T. Campbell, Assistant Chief David Cooney, and Assistant Chief Jillian Ashley are honored to recognize several Michigan City Police Department Officers with awards related to exceptional

work that has been produced over the past several months. Each of these Officers that received an award were nominated by their fellow officers or supervisors. Normally, awards are distributed to Officers during the

regular MCPD Commission Meeting, however; considering the current COVID-19 epidemic, these awards were presented to the Officers at the police station, with social distancing protocols in mind. Check out WIMS’ FACEBOOK for the whole release, stories and pictures. Awesome job