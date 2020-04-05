BMV Announces Special Appointment Only Hours for New CLP/CDL Credential Transactions



Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced 6 BMV branches will be open by appointment only beginning Monday, April 6 to process new Commercial Learner’s Permits (CLP), new Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL), and upgrade/downgrade for the CDL to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement credential transactions. This decision was made to support the current critical need to increase the number of new licensed commercial truck drivers on the road delivering supplies and to aid in the start of agricultural season in our state. Appointments will be available Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information on requirements and branches offering appointments, please visit: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4509.htm. To schedule an appointment and ask additional questions, call the BMV Contact Center. The team is available Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The phone number is 888-692-6841.