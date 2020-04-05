Roadwork along US 31 to begin this week



The NB and SB passing lanes on U.S. 31 between the Indiana Toll Road and the Michigan state line will be restricted beginning on or after Monday, April 6. This restriction is the first phase of a project to reconstruct U.S. 31 and will be to construct median crossovers. 12 ft. driving lanes will be available. No wide loads are permitted. This restriction will last for approximately two weeks. After the crossovers are complete, the SB lanes will be converted to two-way traffic while construction is completed on the NB lanes.