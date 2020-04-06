DNR Go! Packs Can Save State Park Goers Money



Now that spring is nearly upon us, it’s time to get out and enjoy nature again. Go! Packs are designed to help you enjoy the outdoors at Indiana State Park properties and save money. The Go! Pack includes a 2020 resident Annual Entrance Permit, a drawstring backpack for holding snacks and water while hiking the trails, and the option of either a $40 State Park Inns gift card or a $40 camping gift card for state park campgrounds. Go! Packs are also available for residents 65 and older, Disabled Hoosier Veterans, and Indiana residents who receive or are eligible to receive Social Security Disability Income. The buyer saves up to $18 over the regular price of the items if purchased separately. Go! Packs are only offered online at shopINstateparks.com. Offer ends May 10.