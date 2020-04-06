Fort Wayne Man in Custody after a Multi-Agency Vehicle Pursuit Turned Standoff



On Sunday morning shortly before 8:00am, officers from the Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police Department, and the Allen County Police Department became involved in a high speed vehicle pursuit on Allen County’s west side. This pursuit eventually turned in to a barricaded standoff in the suspect’s vehicle after stopping in the 8500 block of SR14, west of Hadley Rd. The Fort Wayne Police Department SWAT team was called in to coordinate and successfully resolve the situation. The incident first began after an ISP Trooper observed a white Toyota passenger car traveling west on Washington Center Road near Lima Road at a high rate of speed. The Trooper attempted to stop the Toyota and speeds quickly went from 80mph to 100mph. The Trooper chose to de-escalate the situation and terminated this first pursuit. However, minutes later a second Trooper observed this same Toyota vehicle now traveling even more erratic southbound on West County Line Road from the busy US Highway 30 intersection passing by the SDI Steel Mill at 115 miles per hour. Fortunately, as the suspect led the pursuing Trooper eastbound on SR14 (Illinois Rd) into a more congested area, the pursuit speeds dropped drastically; down to speeds below 50mph. Fort Wayne Police and Allen County Police patrol units were able to join in the pursuit near the SR14 and Scott Road area, taking the necessary precautions to control traffic and prevent the possibility of collateral traffic problems. Eventually the pursuit concluded as the suspect came to a stop on SR14 west of Hadley Road, however, the suspect barricaded himself inside his vehicle at that point and refused to comply with officers commands, and the standoff situation began. Attempted negotiations with the suspect continued for over an hour, but failed to achieve any resolution. As a result, in an effort to coordinate a safe tactical resolution to the situation, the Fort Wayne Police SWAT Team was called in to assume tactical command and control of the standoff. This ultimately proved successful. At approximately 10:00am, the Fort Wayne Police SWAT team’s intervention successfully resolved the incident. The 26 year old adult male driver, a resident of Fort Wayne, was taken into custody without serious injury to himself, nor to any of the responding officers involved. As a result of the facts a circumstances that surrounded this incident, it was determined that the suspect driver would be transported to a local area hospital for a 24 hour medical evaluation, and therefore, identification of the suspect will be withheld at this time. The continuing criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police will be turned over in it’s entirety to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office upon completion for the determination and filing of criminal charges.