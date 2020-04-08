Healthcare Foundation of La Porte gives more than half a million in emergency grants for local community needs



Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) has given more than half a million dollars in emergency grants to various local groups working to meet the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, as of Monday, April 6. The HFL COVID-19 Emergency Grants Plan was approved on Wednesday, March 25, by the HFL board of directors. The Emergency Grants Plan has two phases, the first of which will address immediate needs and will run through May 30; the second phase will address long-term effects, including recovery-efforts funding. During Phase 1, organizations can request between $1,000 and $50,000 to help their efforts in the community. From March 26, to April 3, HFL has awarded a combined $555,390 to the following organizations thus far:

Salvation Army of La Porte = $35,000 (La Porte)

Salvation Army of Michigan City = $20,000 (Michigan City)

South Central Weekend Food Program = $3,400 (South Central School area)

Sacred Heart Church Food Pantry = $5,000 (La Porte)

Arise & shine Food Center = $10,000 (Michigan City)

Lamb’s Chapel United Methodist-Good Shepard Food Pantry = $5,000 (New Prairie)

Catholic Charities = $40,000

North Central Community = $40,000

Housing Opportunities = $15,000

All La Porte County firefighters (applied by La Crosse Volunteer Fire Department) = $24,620

La Porte Hospital = $163,700

La Porte County Emergency Medical Services = $157,000

City of La Porte = $20,000

La Porte County Small Animal Shelter = $5,000

For more information on emergency grant funds or to complete an application, visit HFL’s Emergency Grant Hub at: https://hfllaporte.org/emergency-grants-hub/ . To access the latest COVID-19 updates for La Porte County, including food resources, community needs, COVID-19 health education and more, visit the HFL COVID-19 Resource Hub at: https://hflaporte.org/covid-19-resources/ .