A message from Denise Conlon and NIPSCO

I hope you and your teams are remaining healthy and safe.

Please continue to reach out to me directly by cell phone (219-508-1506) if you are aware of a utility emergency that impacts your community. All other concerns can be addressed by calling NIPSCO Customer Care at 1800-464-7726.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, NIPSCO has adjusted work plans to ensure the health and safety of its natural gas customers and employees. These adjusted work plans only apply to NIPSCO’s natural gas communities.

Our goal is to eliminate all non-essential work that would call for close customer interaction and create unnecessary entry to homes or businesses.

At this time, NIPSCO will continue with natural gas emergency and compliance work, which will be completed by NIPSCO employees in most instances. Other necessary work outside of these parameters will be conducted by authorized contractors. When needed, authorized contractors will support compliance work.

All new business natural gas service requests are being completed by external contractor resources. All non-residential, public improvement work will continue. All representatives will have proper identification.

These decisions were made in coordination with local unions while utilizing the expertise and recommendations of Indiana Governor Holcomb’s executive order, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

We will continue to evaluate changes to these plans based on current guidance from these authorities.

Thank you for your understanding as we work to balance the needs of our customers while ensuring the health and well-being of others during these unprecedented times. Please reach out with any questions.