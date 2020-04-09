MCPD Officer Injured in Collision



On Thursday April 9th, 2020 at approximately 2:40 P.M.; reports were received of a multi-vehicle accident that had occurred in the area of Tremont Street and Oak Street involving a marked MCPD police vehicle. Responding Officers arrived and found a fully marked 2017 Ford Explorer and a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban off the roadway in the 300 Block of Tremont Street.

Detective Scott Combs, the driver of the police vehicle, was transported to an area hospital via ambulance with nonlife-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Suburban, Michael Johnson, 35, of Michigan City was uninjured. Based on the preliminary investigation, Detective Combs was on-duty traveling westbound on Tremont Street. Detective Combs was not responding to any calls and did not have his police lights or siren activated. While approaching the intersection of Oak Street, Johnson was traveling northbound on Oak Street and failed to stop for the stop sign posted at the intersection for traffic traveling north and south on Oak Street.



The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and come to rest in the yard of a residence on the northwest corner of the intersection. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene and Johnson was cited for several

infractions to include; operating a vehicle with a suspended license, disregarding a stop sign, failing to register/transfer license plates, and operating a vehicle without insurance.



Detective Combs is a 7-year veteran of the Michigan City Police Department and is currently assigned as the School Resource Officer for the MCAS middle schools. We would like to thank the Michigan City Fire Department, La PorteCounty EMS, and all the MCPD officers that responded to the scene to assist their fellow officer. We wish Detective

Combs a very speedy recovery and ask everyone to keep him in your thoughts and prayers.