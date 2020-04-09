The La Porte County Treasurer, Lynne Spevak would like to notify property owners that the tax bills were mailed Thursday, April 9.

Governor Holcomb has issued a stay at home order under April 20.

The Treasurer’s staff will not be able to accept cash payments or in-person payments until after that order is lifted. Property owners may mail-in their payments to the Treasurer’s Office 555 Michigan Ave

La Porte 46350 and include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a printed receipt. A drop box is also located at the courthouses for people to drop their payment there and a drop box is located at the Treasurer’s office 302 W 8th St, Michigan City. E-check, credit or debit may be paid online through the laporteco.in.gov website. Treasurer’s office direct phone number 219-325-5575. Horizon Bank is not available to take walk-in payments in their lobby. They will accept payment with the tax coupon through their drive thru.