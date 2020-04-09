UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson out of intensive care after coronavirus hospitalization

iStock/Vladislav Zolotov(LONDON) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved from intensive care and back to the hospital ward and is in “good spirits,” Downing Street said Thursday evening.

“The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement. “He is in extremely good spirits.”

Johnson was admitted to a hospital Sunday to undergo tests on the advice of his doctor 10 days after he announced he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. His condition “worsened” on Monday and he was admitted to the ICU at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London.

President Donald Trump wished the prime minister well after his release Thursday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to deputize for the prime minister as he continues to recover from the illness. “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication,” the spokesman said.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth has been informed about Johnson’s situation and is monitoring developments.

Johnson’s hospitalization saw leaders around the world wishing him well, with Trump joining a chorus of voices wishing the prime minister a quick recovery from the illness.

“But before I begin, I want to express our nation’s well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he wages his own personal fight with the virus,” Trump said Sunday evening at the start of a daily White House coronavirus task force press briefing. “All Americans are praying for him. He’s a friend of mine. He’s a great gentleman and a great leader, and he’s as you know, he was brought to the hospital today, but I’m — I’m hopeful and sure that he’s going to be fine.”

The prime minister was last seen in public at the door of Number 10 Downing Street last week, as he turned out to clap for National Health Service workers along with much of the country.

Johnson’s partner, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant with their child, also announced last weekend that she had been bedridden over a week with coronavirus symptoms.

“I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus,” she posted on Twitter. “I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.”

“Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously wrong,” she added, as she encouraged other pregnant women to follow the latest health guidance on coronavirus in pregnant women.

As of Thursday morning, 65,077 people in the U.K. had tested positive for coronavirus, with 7,978 deaths, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

The news of the prime minister’s hospitalization last week came as the queen addressed the nation in a highly poignant televised address. Praising the response of the country’s health and care workers, she said: “We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.