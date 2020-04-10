Joel McHale to host Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ after show

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — For those who haven’t had enough of Tiger King, there’s more on the way.

On Thursday, with the help of a hilarious video by host Joel McHale, Netflix announced the news that it will release a follow up to the docu-series that fans just can’t stop talking about.

In the clip, a shirtless McHale — donning only an exotic-print fur scarf, jeans, and a faux tattoo that reads “Netflix” just below his belly button — shared what viewers can expect from the aftershow.

“Hi, I’m Joel McHale,” he begins. “There’s a documentary series on Netflix called Tiger King. I highly recommend watching all seven episodes.”

The 48-year-old comedian then revealed that the official eighth installment will be titled The Tiger King and I.

“It’s an after-show hosted by me,” he added. “It’s eye-opening and hopefully funny.”

The eighth episode will feature brand new interviews with some of the show’s subjects including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe, according to the Twitter post, and will be released on April 12.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.