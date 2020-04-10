Judge: Failure to help whales skirts Endangered Species Act

A judge says the federal government failed to adequately protect endangered whales from lobster fishing activities, sending the industry and regulators scrambling to figure out what the future holds for one of America’s most lucrative marine industries

