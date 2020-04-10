Netflix is betting $100,000 if the cast DOESN’T hook up on its "dating show" ‘Too Hot to Handle’

iStock/cdwheatley(NEW YORK) — (NOTE CONTENT) While reality show casts and hook-ups go back to The Real World, Netflix is betting a hundred thousand bucks that the sexy singles on its new show keep their hands to themselves.

That’s the twist of Too Hot Too Handle, its new “experiment” that plops willing and able hotties from all over the world on an island paradise, but unbeknownst to them, they’re not even allowed to kiss — if they don’t want to be eliminated.

Controlling the action — and the hormonal activity — is Lana, an Alexa-like machine that, like the real device, sees and knows all.

To the victor, goes the spoils: a prize of a hundred grand. The eight-episode first season drops on Friday, April 17 on Netflix.

