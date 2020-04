Review: In ‘Tigertail,’ an intergenerational immigrant tale

“Tigertail" is the directorial debut of Alan Yang, a writer-producer on “Parks & Recreation” and a co-creator of “Master of None.”

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Review: In ‘Tigertail,’ an intergenerational immigrant tale

“Tigertail" is the directorial debut of Alan Yang, a writer-producer on “Parks & Recreation” and a co-creator of “Master of None.”