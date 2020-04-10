Roadside bomb kills 2 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border


Posted on: April 10th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

Pakistani intelligence officials say a roadside bomb has killed two paramilitary soldiers in restive southwestern Baluchistan province when they they were clearing the area for fencing the border with Afghanistan



