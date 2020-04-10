Roadside bomb kills 2 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border
Pakistani intelligence officials say a roadside bomb has killed two paramilitary soldiers in restive southwestern Baluchistan province when they they were clearing the area for fencing the border with Afghanistan
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Roadside bomb kills 2 Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border
Pakistani intelligence officials say a roadside bomb has killed two paramilitary soldiers in restive southwestern Baluchistan province when they they were clearing the area for fencing the border with Afghanistan
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.