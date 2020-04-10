Start of Ex-Baltimore mayor’s prison term delayed to June
A federal judge has agreed to delay for a second time the start of former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s prison sentence related to the fraudulent sales of her self-published children’s books
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Start of Ex-Baltimore mayor’s prison term delayed to June
A federal judge has agreed to delay for a second time the start of former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s prison sentence related to the fraudulent sales of her self-published children’s books
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.