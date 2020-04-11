Easter tornado threat poses safety dilemma during pandemic

The threat of strong tornadoes on Easter is posing a double-edged safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Easter tornado threat poses safety dilemma during pandemic

The threat of strong tornadoes on Easter is posing a double-edged safety dilemma for Deep South communities deciding how to protect themselves during the coronavirus pandemic