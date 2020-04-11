Netanyahu rival seeks extension in Israel coalition talks

Benny Gantz, leader of Israel’s Blue and White Party, has asked the country’s president for a two-week extension as he tries to form a coalition government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Netanyahu rival seeks extension in Israel coalition talks

Benny Gantz, leader of Israel’s Blue and White Party, has asked the country’s president for a two-week extension as he tries to form a coalition government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu