1 year after attacks, Sri Lankans mark Easter at home
Christians in Sri Lanka have celebrated Easter in their homes, participating in religious services through television as churches remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
1 year after attacks, Sri Lankans mark Easter at home
Christians in Sri Lanka have celebrated Easter in their homes, participating in religious services through television as churches remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.