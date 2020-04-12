AP PHOTOS: Christians celebrate Easter remotely due to virus

There is nothing about Christians’ celebration of Easter that is evocative of solitude. That belongs to season of Lent, the six weeks before Easter that is a period of reflection, sacrifice and discipline.

Easter Sunday morning is all about crowded churches, people parading in their best clothes, big family gatherings and happy children running and hunting for Easter eggs.

2020 will be remembered for the absence of those joyous moments.

No doubt there have been difficult times in Easters past. An AP archive image photographed April 1, 1945, shows 175 Frenchmen, former prisoners of war, marching down a German road after being freed by a cavalry reconnaissance unit of the U.S. Ninth Army on Easter Sunday. They are shoulder-to-shoulder and jubilant in the image photographed by the U.S. Army Signal Corps.

During this pandemic, people are spread out and sheltering in place. Churches around the world were closed to most of the over 2 billion Christians, forcing the faithful to watch…