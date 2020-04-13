$668 Million for Indiana Hospitals and Health Care Providers



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has begun the distribution of relief funds for Indiana hospitals and medical providers from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Indiana will receive $668,604,614 in payments going to 4,495 medical providers and health systems that are enrolled in Medicare. According to HHS, facilities and providers are allotted funding based on their share of 2019 Medicare fee-for-service (FFS) reimbursements. These are payments, not loans, to healthcare providers, and will not need to be repaid.