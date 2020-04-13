Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 12 people

Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least 12 people in Mississippi and Georgia and sending more than a dozen to hospitals in the Chattanooga, Tennessee area, where search and rescue operations continue early Monday

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 12 people

Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least 12 people in Mississippi and Georgia and sending more than a dozen to hospitals in the Chattanooga, Tennessee area, where search and rescue operations continue early Monday