HEALTH DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES 13 NEW COVID-19 DEATHS, UPDATES STATEWIDE CASE COUNT



The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced that 508 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 7,928 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total. A total of 343 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days. To date, 42,489 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 39,215 on Saturday. Marion County had the most new cases, at 154. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (11), Elkhart (14), Hamilton (33), Hendricks (14), Johnson (29), Lake (69), Madison (20), Newton (17) and Porter (11). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments. The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov