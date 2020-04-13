La Porte Hospital Announces new Office Building Added to new Hospital Project



La Porte Hospital has finalized plans to break ground on a Medical Office Building to be constructed adjacent to the new hospital being built on State Street in Downtown La Porte. The approximately 55,000 square feet, four-story building will be constructed on State Street adjacent to the new hospital. It is expected to be completed during third quarter of 2021. Once complete, the building will include approximately 15 office suites housing a combination of physician offices and hospital-based services. The building will connect to the new hospital on both the first and second floors providing convenience to patients and staff. The organization expects to break ground on the office building this summer. The new La Porte Hospital is scheduled to open before the end of 2020.