Man has plea deal over neo-Nazi group’s ‘swatting’ calls


Posted on: April 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Virginia man has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors to resolve a charge that he coordinated with neo-Nazi group members to harass and endanger their targets by calling in bogus police emergencies



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Man has plea deal over neo-Nazi group’s ‘swatting’ calls


Posted on: April 13th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A Virginia man has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors to resolve a charge that he coordinated with neo-Nazi group members to harass and endanger their targets by calling in bogus police emergencies



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.