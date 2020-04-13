Man has plea deal over neo-Nazi group’s ‘swatting’ calls

A Virginia man has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors to resolve a charge that he coordinated with neo-Nazi group members to harass and endanger their targets by calling in bogus police emergencies

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Man has plea deal over neo-Nazi group’s ‘swatting’ calls

A Virginia man has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors to resolve a charge that he coordinated with neo-Nazi group members to harass and endanger their targets by calling in bogus police emergencies