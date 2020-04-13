Neither ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel nor ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will be delayed by COVID, says director James Gunn

Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Unlike countless other Hollywood productions, writer-Director James Gunn confirms that COVID-19 will not delay his Suicide Squad sequel or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Gunn tweeted on Sunday regarding the former, a DC flick, “Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.” It is due out August 6, 2021.

When a fan asked about the third Guardians installment, Gunn replied, “Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus.”

The film currently does not have a release date, as it was delayed after Gunn’s highly publicized firing — and and subsequent rehiring — over a series of controversial tweets.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Neither ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel nor ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will be delayed by COVID, says director James Gunn

Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Unlike countless other Hollywood productions, writer-Director James Gunn confirms that COVID-19 will not delay his Suicide Squad sequel or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Gunn tweeted on Sunday regarding the former, a DC flick, “Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.” It is due out August 6, 2021.

When a fan asked about the third Guardians installment, Gunn replied, “Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus.”

The film currently does not have a release date, as it was delayed after Gunn’s highly publicized firing — and and subsequent rehiring — over a series of controversial tweets.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.