Reps. Banks and McHenry to Lead Call With Lenders to Small Business Loan Program



Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Ranking Member of the Financial Services Committee Patrick McHenry (R-NC) will be hosting a conference call with senior leaders from lending institutions in northeast Indiana to discuss implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Conference call with lenders hosted by Congressman Jim Banks and Congressman Patrick McHenry, Ranking Member of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee. Impact of the COVID-19 crisis on lending, followed by Q & A on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 10:30 am- 11:30 am (ET). If you are interested in joining the call, please email [email protected] This continues Rep. Banks’ efforts to help facilitate distribution of PPP loans to small businesses who would like to participate. On March 25, Rep. Banks led a call with a representative of the Small Business Administration that included approximately 150 small businesses in northeast Indiana. Information regarding the “Phase Three” CARES Act—including resources related to the PPP loans—have previously been distributed to over 200,000 residents of northeast Indiana in a daily email Congressman Banks has been sending constituents since early March. Rep. Banks also held a Facebook LIVE town hall on March 20 with medical professionals to explain federal, state and local level responses to the coronavirus. That town hall reached nearly 40,000 people.