Revised SSL weekday schedule remains in effect



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the South Shore Line continues to operate a temporary modified weekday train schedule until further notice. Weekend train schedules will not be changed at this time. Although SSL ridership has been impacted by COVID-19-required closures, trains provide an essential public service. This service is relied upon by healthcare professionals for travel to their essential assignments, and by citizens with previously scheduled medical appointments. The SSL intends to operate unless public health officials or the government request they cease operations. Additional changes in service will be posted to https://www.mysouthshoreline.com