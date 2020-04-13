Road closure scheduled for SR 2 between US 30 and US 231 In Porter County



In Porter County State Road 2 will have a closure between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231 for two intersection improvements starting Monday, April 20 at 6am. This is between Valparaiso and Hebron. Crews will be completing an intersection improvement project at C.R. 500 W and constructing a new roundabout at C.R. 100 S. This closure will impact 12.6 miles of road, with access for local traffic only. The road will be closed to through traffic until the end of August. Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 30, I-65 and U.S. 231. Local traffic should stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.