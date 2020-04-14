ABC’s summer slate: returning game shows ‘Match Game’ and ‘To Tell the Truth’; final season of ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’, and more

ABC/Heidi Gutman(NEW YORK) — ABC has announced its summer lineup, and with it the return of game shows like To Tell The Truth with Anthony Anderson, Match Game with Alec Baldwin, and Steve Harvey’s Celebrity Family Feud, as well as the kick-off to the seventh and final season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The summer slate kicks off with the ABC News true crime show, The Genetic Detective, debuting Tuesday, May 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Investigative genealogist CeCe Moore uses her DNA research skills to bring criminals to justice.

On a lighter note, the Rob Riggle-fronted mini golf competition Holey Moley returns Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET, shifting to 8:00 p.m. starting June 11.

At 10 p.m. on May 21, black-ish star Anderson returns with his mom, Mama Doris, for the revival of To Tell The Truth. This season’s celebrity panelists include Ashanti, Brad Garrett, Michael Strahan, Mike Tyson, Patti LaBelle, Rita Moreno and many more.

Celebrity Family Feud returns on Sunday, May 31. Steve Harvey will host famous players including the casts of famous reality shows, with themed face-offs including Jersey Shore vs. The Hills and the casts of Queer Eye vs. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, with all the proceeds going to charity.

That same night, Press Your Luck returns at 9 p.m., with host, actress and director Elizabeth Banks, and later that evening, at 10 p.m., Alec Baldwin returns to host Match Game. This summer’s celebrity panelists include Angie Harmon, Bob Saget, Christie Brinkley, Padma Lakshmi, and Vivica A. Fox, to name a few.

On the scripted side, the final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. starts on Wednesday, May 27 at 10 p.m., with the returning cast trapped back in 1931 New York City.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

