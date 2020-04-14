‘American Idol’ to continue via remote episodes from judges’ and contestants’ homes

ABC/Gavin Bond(HOLLYWOOD) — The search for the next American Idol will continue, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting April 26, the show will start airing remotely, with judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones, appearing from their homes, and the top 20 contestants performing remotely as well. There will be more details about this coming soon.

On her Twitter, Katy Perry wrote, “How will @AmericanIdol continue? I’ll be judging from California @LionelRichie from LA @LukeBryanOnline & @mrBobbyBones in Nashville. @RyanSeacrest will host from Cali! Contestants perform at their house! America will VOTE from HOME and choose a WINNER!”

This Sunday, American Idol will continues with part two of its clip show American Idol: This Is Me. Currently, there are 21 finalists — viewers were asked too choose between country singers Grace Leer and Lauren Mascitti, but those results haven’t been revealed yet.



The rest of the Top 21 includes Dylan James, Franklin Boone, Julia Gargano, Aliana Jester, Sophia James (Wackerman), Kimmy Gabriela, MaKayla Phillips, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Cyniah Elise, Olivia Ximines, Arthur Gunn, Nick Merico, Dewayne Crocker Jr., Louis Knight, Francisco Martin, Jovin Webb, Faith Becnel, Just Sam, and Jonny West.

