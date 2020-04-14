Israeli PM and rival look to finalize emergency unity deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival are trying to agree on an emergency government that would tackle the coronavirus threat and prevent yet another costly and divisive election

