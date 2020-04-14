Trump adviser interview helps ’60 Minutes’ to top of ratings


Posted on: April 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A contentious interview with White House adviser Peter Navarro over the administration’s response to the coronavirus helped “60 Minutes” earn the top spot in the ratings for the third time this season



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Trump adviser interview helps ’60 Minutes’ to top of ratings


Posted on: April 14th, 2020 by ABC News No Comments

A contentious interview with White House adviser Peter Navarro over the administration’s response to the coronavirus helped “60 Minutes” earn the top spot in the ratings for the third time this season



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS