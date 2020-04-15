AP PHOTOS: Virus threatening Egypt’s fragile economy

It wasn’t unexpected, but the ban on visitors to Egypt’s famed Pyramids amid the coronavirus pandemic still came as a shock to souvenir vendor Sayed el-Gibri and other tourism workers.

As the virus spread, the government stepped up preventive measures, culminating in a ban on all international flights in and out of the country. There was little el-Gibri could do.

“Everything collapsed in a flash,” he said as he stared at the almost empty ancient complex in Giza, just outside of Cairo.

The worldwide pandemic could financially drown the vulnerable in Egypt. The partial lockdown threatens the livelihoods of many of Egypt’s 100 million residents, one of three of whom were already living in poverty, according to government figures.

Many Egyptians, particularly those working in tourism, were only recently seeing an improvement in living conditions following the downturn brought about by the country’s 2011 popular uprising.

“We were just recovering,” said el-Gibri, a 42-year-old…

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

AP PHOTOS: Virus threatening Egypt’s fragile economy

It wasn’t unexpected, but the ban on visitors to Egypt’s famed Pyramids amid the coronavirus pandemic still came as a shock to souvenir vendor Sayed el-Gibri and other tourism workers.

As the virus spread, the government stepped up preventive measures, culminating in a ban on all international flights in and out of the country. There was little el-Gibri could do.

“Everything collapsed in a flash,” he said as he stared at the almost empty ancient complex in Giza, just outside of Cairo.

The worldwide pandemic could financially drown the vulnerable in Egypt. The partial lockdown threatens the livelihoods of many of Egypt’s 100 million residents, one of three of whom were already living in poverty, according to government figures.

Many Egyptians, particularly those working in tourism, were only recently seeing an improvement in living conditions following the downturn brought about by the country’s 2011 popular uprising.

“We were just recovering,” said el-Gibri, a 42-year-old…