Cameron Diaz fawns over being a new mom in surprise return to social media

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Cameron Diaz absolutely adores motherhood. She and her musician husband Benji Madden welcomed their baby girl Raddix a day before New Year’s Eve.

Speaking to friend Katherine Power, CEO of Who What Wear on Instagram Live on Tuesday, the There’s Something about Mary star was on cloud nine about being a mom.

“I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life,” Diaz enthusiastically revealed. “I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time. I’m thrilled.”

The two friends also chatted over a glass of wine about how raising a baby amid a global pandemic changed certain aspects of Cameron’s life, to which she admitted, “I’ve kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three month old — three-and-a-half month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months.”

She did mention that she does miss having her friends over all the time.

“But it’s nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking. But, at the same time, it’s crazy that you can’t go out to the world right now,” she marveled.

So, how has the 47-year-old kept herself busy on top of raising a newborn? “I’m either cooking, cleaning or taking care of my baby…and usually all at the same time,” Diaz joked to Power.

She did assure that she does take some coveted me time, like drinking a glass of wine each night because “it’s my wind down for the day.”

As for how Madden’s adapting to fatherhood, she gushed, “He’s such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He’s incredible.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.